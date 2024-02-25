A busy time for executive

Mums, dads not even grandparents will be expected to put their hands in their pockets all day if they attend Saturday's Boorowa Show.
Taking a break during a busy week leading into Saturday's event show secretary Narelle Nixon told the Boorowa News great weather and at least 1000 pavilion entries were two of the essentials in making the 2024 Show a success.
The forecast is currently for a fine day.
"Last year the show gods shone on us and we had an absolute cracker," Ms Nixon said.
"We always hope for great weather, that will make your show regardless."
"The day is an opportunity in our little town to get out and enjoy a day out.
"There is always free entertainment for kids. We pride ourselves in making it a family day rather than a monetary experience where mums and dads have their hands in their pockets all of the time," Ms Nixon said.
Among the free entertainment and activities for the kids are junior sections in most categories as well as the Boorowa Community Bank's Kids stuff which includes a pet show, baby show, Tiny Tots and Showgirl.
Heading into the close of entries yesterday Ms Nixon said the show committee was hoping for 1000 entries in the pavilion which this year have been received either in person at the show office or online through a new digital system used for the first time in 2024.
"We've gone to an online entry system to simplify our life this year because it gets quite hectic," Ms Nixon told the Boorowa News.
The new system is called Showday Online.
"It allows people to sit in the comfort of there own homes and enter," Ms Nixon said.
"I've often felt sorry for the mum who comes in with her children and they have to sit here and wait."
But for those not comfortable with the digital world Ms Nixon and her team have been on hand "to help with enquiries and entries and show people who aren't confident with technology".
"We're looking forward to a good show again," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.