Basset guest for women's day

Australian Diamonds netball former captain Caitlin Basset will attend Boorowa's International Women's Day celebrations on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
To book your place at the celebrations, which will be held at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, pop into the club or call 02 6385 3338.
Cost is $50 which includes a drink on arrival, lunch, morning and afternoon tea plus the chance to hear from one of Australia's leading athletes turned media personality. Payment with booking is preferred.
The day is sponsored by Hilltops Council, Squadron Energy and Community Bank Boorowa.
Basset made her debut for Australia in 2008 winning world championship gold with the Diamonds in 2011 and 2015.
A Commonwealth gold medal joined her trophy cabinet with the Diamonds in Glasgow in 2014..
She retired from professional netball in February, 2022 and took on the role of a Fox Sports commentator not long after her retirement.
