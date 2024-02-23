Big Bottles the first into qualifying final

The Boorowa Big Bottles are into the qualifying final of the South West Slopes Cricket League after a resounding win over Young Gunners in their last regular season game of the year.
The win meant the Big Bottles finished at the top of the senior mixed B grade competition ladder ahead of second placed Bribbaree Rams.
Temora finished in third place and the Shamrock Leprechauns finished in fourth place.
This Saturday the Big Bottles will host the Rams at the Boorowa Sports ground, the winner going straight into the grand final.
The Leprechauns and Temora Tigers meet in the elimination final at Nixon Park.
In the C Grade qualifying final the Cootamundra Bulls and Young Gunners meet at Albert Park.
The elimination final, in C Grade, is between Murringo Mavericks and Temora Renegades at Cranfield Oval in Young.
The Big Bottles warmed up for Saturday's qualifying final with an emphatic win over the Young Gunners who were dismissed for 61 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Zabir Alam top scored for the Gunners with 17. Daniel Dovern was the only other batter to reach double figures, with 10 runs as Will Stanley ripped through the Gunners batting line-up.
Stanley finished the day with 3-11 from five very accurate overs.
Ben Klose picked up two wickets, finishing with 2-5 from his single over while Justin Corkery also finished with two wickets.
Jacob Kennedy (1-6), Anthony Kennedy (1-15) and Cameron Johnston (1-6) took the other wickets to fall.
Stanley backed up his bowling effort by finishing 50 not out as the Big Bottles made light work of the target set by the Gunners.
Brendan Shean's was the only wicket to fall, the opener out for 10. Ethan Robinson remained not out two.
