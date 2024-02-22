Elimination final date for Boorowa Crocs

The Boorowa Crocs will play an elimination semi final on Saturday, against the Temora Bowling Club Tigers after finishing in fourth place in the South West Slopes A grade cricket competition.
The final will be played at Nixon Park in Temora.
The last time the two sides met was in round 13 in a 20 over match with the Tigers finishing on top in a game played at the Boorowa Sports Ground.
On that occasion the Tigers batted first and finished with 7-147.
In reply the Crocs were restricted to 7-134.
Top scorers on that occasion were Matt Canellis with 33 and Bruce Grey with 30 while Matt Gillard starred with the bat for Temora with 56.
In the A grade qualifying final Stockinbingal will take on Cootamundra Bulls at the Stockinbingal Recreation Oval.
The same two sides met in the final round of the regular season last weekend with Stockinbingal managing to come out on top after restricting the Bulls to 9-88 in their 30 overs.
In reply Stockinbingal lost six wickets as they chased down the target.
Last Saturday, in their final regular season match, the Crocs had a decisive win over the Harden Hornets.
Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Harden Hornets took to the field.
However, their batting line-up struggled against the Boorowa Crocs bowlers, managing to score only 63 runs.
For the Hornets Angus Campbell and Jack Nichols contributed 13 runs each with Tim Macfarlene top scoring with 18 runs to give their team a moderate target to defend.
The Boorowa Crocs' bowlers dominated the match, with Matt Canellis leading the charge by taking four wickets for six runs with five overs.
Alex Blomfield, Jacob Carmody, and Joshua Carmody also bowled well.
Blomfield took one wicket for 24 runs from five overs, Carmody taking two wickets for 18 runs from five overs, and Carmody taking three wickets for 10 runs from five overs.
Chasing the target of 64 runs, the Boorowa Crocs started steadily, with Matt Canellis and Joshua Carmody providing a solid foundation.
Canellis contributed 18 runs and was not out, while Carmody provided 16 runs but out, caught and bowled by Jack Nicolls from the Hornets
AJ O'Mara contributed 22 runs to also finish not out.
Teammate Aaron Ludwig added nine runs to the tally before he was bowled by Tim Macfarlene.
Harden's bowlers tried hard to defend their total, with Tim Macfarlane and Jack Nicholls picking up a wicket each.
Macfarlane took one wicket for 26 runs from six overs and Nicholls took one wicket for 15 runs from two overs.
Hornet's Nathan Anderson finished with no wickets for 14 runs from five overs and Danny Arabim also finished with no wickets for 12 runs from two overs
