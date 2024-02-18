Activities just for the kids

The younger generation will love the activities on offer at the 2024 Boorowa Show.
The baby show will be held in front of the grand stand at 10am.
The classes and competitions are:
Birth to six months - Most hair, Most contented baby
7 months to one year - Longest hair, most teeth (mum's count).
13 months to 18 months - Curliest hair, Best dressed
19 months to two years - Brightest eyes, Most talkative.
Judging of the tiny tots, junior showgirl and Miss Teen start after the baby show.
The Lego competition, sponsored by the Boorowa Community Bank is open to entrants from pre-school through to 15 years of age.
Another free competition, the Lego entrants are asked to mark animals, buildings, vehicles, robots or people.
And rounding out the "kids stuff" is the pet show which will be held in front of the grandstand from 10am.
