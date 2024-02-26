An event great for the crowds

Boorowa Show Harness Driving chief steward Debbie Dowling expects entries to be down at this year's show but says the events still provide a great introduction to the sport for spectators attending the show on March 2.
Even though competitors are competing for points which can be used to qualify for harness driving at the 2025 Royal Easter Show Ms Dowling said numbers are expected to be down this year due a combination of factors, including previous competitors just being too busy on the land this season.
The local club was also hoping to turn the harness driving into a full weekend of activities but is unable to do so this year due to members "being just too busy. Life circumstances are in the way this year".
Even so, Ms Dowling said she expects at least four competitors and encourages showgoers to come along and see what is involved.
"We get the competitors who are more fun driven. We're more about having fun," she said.
