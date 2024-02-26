Boorowa News
Boorowa News
An event great for the crowds

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
February 26 2024 - 11:01am
Harness driving at the Boorowa Show.
Boorowa Show Harness Driving chief steward Debbie Dowling expects entries to be down at this year's show but says the events still provide a great introduction to the sport for spectators attending the show on March 2.

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

