Changes to letter deliveries in Boorowa

Locals may or may not have noticed a change to the frequency in which they are receiving letters through the post.
Late last year Australia Post announced they would be making changes to the frequency to the number of days that letter posts would be delivered, to help the agency to modernise and cut costs.
For 98 per cent of locations letter deliveries will only be made every second work day, however parcel deliveries and express mail will continue to be delivered five days a week.
According to the group the changes have been made due to the increased number of parcels and a decrease in the number of letters due to email and the internet.
"The rise of digital communications has resulted in the number of letters delivered per household to fall by one-third," Australia Post CEO Paul Graham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.