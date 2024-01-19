Consecutive sixes end Crocs game

With just four games of the regular cricket season remaining the Boorowa Crocs could hardly have been more impressive as they approach the back end of the season.
With Josh Carmody leading from the front the Crocs scored an emphatic win over the Harden at the Boorowa Sportsground on Saturday.
After winning the toss the Harden Hornets elected to bat, a decision they soon regretted with opener Danny Arabin about before scoring.
Fellow opener Brody Steele and number three Tim Macfarlane set about setting the Crocs a decent target only for Steele to be out with the score on 16 caught by Lach O'Mara for 11 off the Oliver Miller.
Matt Canellis and Alex Bloomfield combined for the early innings dismissal of Arabin.
Dean Bourlet was the next to go for the Hornets, caught by James Green off the bowling of Jacob Carmody with the Hornets score on 33 while at the other end McFarlane was providing the backbone for the visitors final score of 8-100 from 20 overs.
He top scored for the Hornets with 56, from just 46 balls but when he was dismissed with the score on 81 the middle and tail end offered little resistance.
Kai Steele remained not out 13 while the other five Hornet batsman added just 12 runs between them, Angus Campbell and Beau Bourlet both dismissed for ducks.
The Crocs shared the bowling among most of the team with eight bowlers used.
Alex Bloomfield finished with 1-5 from two overs, Oliver Miller 1-11 from two overs, Jacob Carmody 1-11 from two overs, Jason Stuart 0-11 from two overs, James Green 0-11 from two overs, Nicholas Dwyer 0-17 from three overs, Joshua Carmody 1-24 from four overs and James Golden 3-10 from three overs.
James Green took two catches with Matthew Canellis, Lachlan O'Mara, Alex Bloomfield, Jason Stuart and James Green taking a catch each.
The Crocs run chase starting badly with opener Matthew Canellis dismissed for one after facing three deliveries but the Hornets celebrations were shortlived with Josh Carmody and Bruce Grey combining to reach the target in 10.2 overs.
Carmody finished not out 72 from just 35 balls while Grey was not out 30 from 24 deliveries.
Carmody took a real liking to the Hornets attack swatting consecutive sixes from the first two balls of the 11th over the finish the match.
He took a real liking to the bowling attack helping himself to seven fours and four sixes while Grey helped himself to four fours and one six.
In Saturday's other senior game the Boorowa Big Bottles were easy winners in their B grade game against the Temora Tigers.
Batting first the Big Bottles openers Daniel Canellis (72) and Anthony Kennedy (38) combined for a century opening stand.
Canellis was the first to go, out with the score on 104.
From that point onwards Big Bottles wickets fell at regular intervals with only Wil Stanley (14) and Cameron Johnston reaching double figures.
Tom Carnell and Elliot Southwell were both out for ducks as the Big Bottles failed to make the most of Carnellis and Kennedy's impressive opening stand which saw the two openers help themselves to nine sixes.
Best of the bowlers for Temora was Jason Fernie who picked up 4-22.
Temora's run chase was never going to be easy and it got even harder when they lost opener Peter Stimson who was caught by Anthony Kennedy off Wil Stanley for a duck in the first over.
His opening partner Matthew Young soon joined him, with Anthony Kennedy again taking the catch, this time off the bowling of Daniel Canellis.
The Tigers made a mini recovery to reach 32 before the game against turned in Big Bottles favour, the Boorowa attack picking up five wickets for four runs to take the score to 7-36.
Best of the batters for Temora was Michael Wynd with 23 from 25 balls.
Justin Corkery lead the bowling attack for Big Bottles picking up 4-8 from three overs.
Jacob Kennedy finished the day with 2-17 from 2.4 overs, Wil Stanley 1-17, Daniel Canellis 1-11 and Cameron Johnston 1-7.
