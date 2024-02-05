Red theme for show

Boorowa may not be painting the town red but there will be an opportunity to turn the Boorowa Show in March into a sea of red.
Red has been announced as the theme colour for this year's event.
"All our talented knitters and makers have been busy getting their red themed entries ready for the show and patrons can start planning their red outfits too," Show Secretary, Narelle Nixon, said.
"Show planning is already in full swing and we are seeking sponsors and helpers to ensure the success and smooth running of the event.
"And last Friday, a small but passionate group of producers travelled to visit the exhibitors who had taken the time to enter their cow and calf, and heifer entries in the first 2024 ancillary competition held by the Boorowa Show Society, the Champion Commercial Cattle Herd. There were a total of eight entrants, all with quality herds including Shorthorn, Angus and Hereford breeders.
"Martin and Susan Corcoran were awarded the Champion Commercial Cattle Herd for 2024 after taking out first prize for both the cow and calf herd and the heifer herd. This was an exciting win for the Corcoran's as new entrants who are just emerging as breeders in the commercial industry.
"Previous winners, Vince and Deb Rhineberger, were awarded second in both herd classes in what the judges noted to be a very close competition.
"Peter and Amber Kelly were awarded the 2024 Encouragement Award for their herd.
"Judges for the day were Justin Dickens of JAD Speckle Park, Yeoval and Dick Whale of Independent Marketing and Assessment. Jeff House, an animal nutritionist with a great deal of industry experience in the care and welfare of feedlot animals was able to join us for much of the day. Jeff led a very interesting discussion over lunch about weaner management.
"It was a very informative program, with discussions, presentations questions and answers shared by all. This competition has always been designed to be an educational day out and was organised by Chief Steward, Nick Gay and his sub-committee.
"When Nick thanked the trio at the evening presentation, he commented just how fortunate we were to have experts of such calibre from the Australian cattle industry join us to share their wealth of knowledge so generously.
"Nick Gay thanked the competitors, and Jeff, Justin and Dick on behalf of the show society for entering and supporting this visionary competition and hoped in future that more breeders would take the opportunity to join us for such days. He believed that the day is invaluable, not just for outstanding informative purposes but for the social aspect too, as people take the day out from usual activities to enjoy something a little different together.
"In other news the People of Post grant we received has allowed us to access new technology which we have used to update our programs for 2024. We have also developed a map to help show visitors navigate around the showground to various activities.
The show office will open on Monday, February 19, 10am-5pm.- Narelle Nixon
"Keep an eye on our social media and the Boorowa News for more updates as they happen.
"Of course many of our favourites will be returning with horse events and led cattle featuring the Junior Judging and Parading classes.
"The Alpaca's will be returning and this section of the show is one of the most popular and best run events of its type.
"Show jumping will be in the covered horse arena whilst the Carriage Driving event will be taking pride of place in the main arena again.
"Members of the public are also invited to come out on the Friday to see the Championship Dogs which are returning in 2024.
"Sheep judging will also take place on the Friday and setting up of the Pavilion and Pavilion judging, but this won't open to the public until Saturday.
The main show day is Saturday, March 2, 2024, mark it in your diaries and be sure to wear red.
