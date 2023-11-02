Meals on Wheels celebrates 60 years serving the community

Meals on Wheels Boorowa and Young has been applauded for all of their hard work and dedication towards the local community at its 60th anniversary lunch.
Meals on Wheels Boorowa and Young volunteers and staff were joined by mayor, Margaret Roles, and Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, recently to celebrate six decades of providing meals to those who need them.
"The service not only provides meals, but a sense of connection and community that is invaluable to those it serves, so this milestone is not just about the number of years they've been operating, but the number of lives touched and improved," Ms Cooke said.
"By delivering meals to the doorsteps of those in need, Meals on Wheels enables recipients to maintain their independence, and ensures that community members can continue to live in their own homes and maintain their routines.
"These visits provide crucial social interaction and welfare checks, helping to combat loneliness and depression, and promoting mental health and well-being.
"Families and caregivers also benefit from Meals on Wheels, as it offers them much-needed respite and assurance that their loved ones are cared for if they're away."
"I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and thanks to everyone involved with Meals on Wheels in Boorowa and Young - past, present, and future," she said.
"Support for Meals on Wheels is essential in ensuring that this vital service remains accessible to all who need it, and I invite community members to support Meals on Wheels through volunteering, donations, and spreading the word about the importance of this service." Ms Cooke said.
