You're invited to lunch with Fletch and Hindy

Rugby League funny men Fletch and Hindy are coming to Boorowa.
Fletch (Bryan Fletcher) was a NSW State of Origin and Australian international representative who played for the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney and English club Wigan.
Hindy (Nathan Hindmarsh) also played both State of Origin and for Australia and was inducted into the Parramatta Hall of Fame after spending his entire career with the Eels.
Fletch and Hindy will be in Boorowa, at the Ex-Services Club on Saturday October 28 from 12.30pm for a long lunch.
Bookings can be made through the club on 02 6385 3338.
"We're going to have some fun, tell some stories, never before told stories so make sure you get your tickets," Hindy said.
Signed football jumpers, golf balls, UFC merchandise and cricket shirts signed by the likes of Cameron Smith, Laurie Daley, Andrew Johns and Shane Warne.
The items to be auctioned include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.