Women's football codes growing with Boorowa well represented

Women's rugby league and rugby union is becoming more popular each year.
This year Boorowa fielded sides in League Tag and Rugby union.
Local girls are now playing in the Western Women's Tackle competition for Canowindra based Woodbridge in age groups from under 18s down to under 12s.
And last weekend Canowindra hosted the final game of the season for the Western Rams Open Women's Blues Tag team.
The Rams won their first two matches convincingly before going down to Monaro in the final f the NSWRL Southern Championships.
In women's tackle on the weekend, in Canowindra, a new look Wooodbridge women's tackle open side recorded the first win of the 2023 season when they defeated Lachlan 36-8.
During a big day of women's tackle rugby league the Woodbridge club took on Lachlan in under 18s, also winning by the same margin, 36-8.
The under 16s drew 18 all with Lachlan, under 14s ran out 26-10 winners with the under 12s suffering the only defeat of the day with a 26-12 loss.
Boorowa isn't represented in the open side which is dominated by players from Canowindra and Cowra but does have representation in the junior sides.
Young's Cheyenne Hills, Matilda Wark and Murringo's Beth Loco and Shania McKinnon are members of the under 18s.
Boorowa's Eliza Taylor and Isobella Piper are part of the under 16s along with Olivia Wark and Zarlie Smith of Young.
In the Under 14s Boorowa is represented by Monica Taylor and Murringo by Kirsten Piper.
Belinda Lawler is Boorowa's sole representative in the under 12s.
"It was a good win," open's coach Andrew Pull said.
"We were a lot better, we played a whole lot better.
"In the first game we had a lot of new players come into the side, the effort was great but we were a little bit scratchy," he said.
Drawing players from a wide area the open side, comprises players Canowindra, Cowra, Molong, Cargo, Young, Peak Hill, CSU and Manildra.
"If you play with us you have to be committed because we are from all over the place," Pull said.
"While we don't always get all of our 20 players (at training) we get enough. Everyone makes it but not everyone on the same night, but they do make the effort to get there.
"And when they get there they know they have to work hard. They know they have to be commited.
"(On Sunday) our effort was great again but we were a little bit better as a team, a lot more passes tuck and we were in position more to make our plays.
"Probably the biggest thing was that we've worked hard on our defence the last two weeks at training, getting numbers in tackles.
"The girls had worked really hard and it showed," Pull said.
Best for the open side were Stacey Ashe, Alicia Earsman and Emily Madden.
"Stacey was pretty amazing. She's a very skillful player and was probing through the line most of the day and was dominant in defence when she had to be," Pull said.
"Her opposite half used to play for us, one of the KIrby girls from Condobolin but Stacey had her covered all day which was pleasing to see."
Alicia Earsman, Pull said "looked dominant all day, she was crunching tackles at lock forward, took the ball to the line".
The three points for Woodbridge went to Cargo's Emily Madden.
"She was dynamic, so strong through the line. She's got good leg speed and got us on a roll all day after not playing in round one," Pull said.
"She really got us going forward."
This Sunday Woodbridge are off to Bathurst to take on the premiership winning Panorama side whose coach Kevin Grimshaw "has already texted me claiming they're the underdogs".
"He's pulling my leg, we're definitely the underdogs," Pull said.
"We're absolutely the underdog, we've got all these new players. He's won two grand finals in a row now," Pull said
