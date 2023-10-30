Boorowa projects receive funding from Bango Wind Farm

A new front fence for St Joseph's School, a ride on lawn mower for the Boorowa Hostel and weather shelters at Carinya Court - all are possible thanks to grants approved as part of this year's Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund.
The Bango Community Enhancement Fund committee, established by Hilltops Council in conjunction with the owner and operator of the wind farm, Squadron Energy, approved funding for 16 projects when it met last month.
The Bango Wind Farm is the third largest operational wind farm in NSW producing enough electricity to power 144,000 homes and prevent 543,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
The key objective of the Community Enhancement Fund is to provide financial support to not-for-profit community groups and organisations working to make a positive and lasting contribution to regional communities near the Bango Wind Farm.
Sixteen applications were submitted for funding with the committee concluding 15 out of the 16 applications were most deserving of grant funding, as they demonstrated a direct and immediate positive impact on the Boorowa community.
The only applicant to miss out was the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail which applied for $24,800 in funding for its development plan.
Hilltops Council gave the final seal of approval for the grants at its meeting on September 27, 2023 but not before going into closed committee to discuss why the rail trail project had missed out.
Cr Brian Ingram moved council discuss the matter behind closed doors adding "I think we're entitled to know".
"So, the rail trail was considered not a worthy applicant compared to buying sports equipment," Cr Flannery said.
When told the rail trail wasn't considered a worthy applicant "at this time" Cr Flannery asked "does council have a view on that" before being told by the general manager "staff do not have a view on that.
One would have thought that given it runs between Galong and Boorowa, perhaps a similar (amount) of money would have been appropriate given council supported it," Cr Flannery said.
Cr John Piper, a member of the Bango Community Enhancement committee told the meeting "on this committee there are four people who have a vote, I represent the mayor or council, there is a representative of the wind farm and two from the Boorowa district".
"We went through all the applications and for a reason I am not prepared to give at the moment the four people decided to leave this particular applicant out of the money," Cr Piper said.
"Given council has a vote I think we are entitled to know," Cr Flannery said.
After returning from closed committee the council voted unanimously to approve the recommended projects.
The projects to receive funding were: Boorowa Business Chamber to receive $5,000 for its Boorowa Spending Spree.
Boorowa Car Club (two projects) to receive $6,243.95 to purchase an aluminium covered trailer and a barbecue, tables, chairs and a cool box.
Boorowa Community Landcare Group: $7,515 for direct seeding supplies (seed) for re-vegetation projects and a BGLG tray mount sprayer.
Boorowa Ex-Services Club to receive: $5,000 for the Boorowa International Women's Day in 2024.
Boorowa Gun Club to receive: $5,000 for the construction of a concrete pathway.
Boorowa Hostel (two projects) to receive: $10,000 for purchase of a portable battery for its computer on wheels and a new ride on mower.
Boorowa Irish Woolfest Advisory Committee to receive $6,000 to secure a main act for the festival.
Boorowa Museum to receive: $2,146.05 for wagon protection.
Boorowa RSL sub-Branch to receive: $5,000 to upgrade the Boorowa War Memorial public address system.
Carinya Court to receive: $4,400 for weather shelters.
St Joseph's to receive: $17,145 for League Tag uniforms and the school's front fence.
