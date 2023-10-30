Boorowa News
Boorowa projects receive funding from Bango Wind Farm

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
October 30 2023 - 11:34am
Fifteen local projects will be funded from the Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund.
A new front fence for St Joseph's School, a ride on lawn mower for the Boorowa Hostel and weather shelters at Carinya Court - all are possible thanks to grants approved as part of this year's Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund.

Local News

