Burrowa House is in the process of making changes to ensure it remains compliant with the requirements of the Aged Care Commission.
Business Manager at Burrowa House, Phil Coggins, has provided the following report to update the community on what is happening.
"Our local community has been fortunate to have Burrowa House which has now provided care for our senior citizens for the last three decades.
"As we commence our next three decades many changes in Aged Care are afoot.
"The need to survive and prosper has seen many facilities needing to adapt to new legislation and adopt a fresh approach to managing Aged Care Facilities. Right now, Boorowa Hostel Incorporated is doing exactly that.
"With the assistance of Aged Care specialists and consultants, many changes behind the scenes are taking place in order to be compliant with the requirements of the Aged Care Commission.
"As far as our residents go, its business as usual with the same excellent care as always being provided.
"However, with the release of 148 recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission almost two years ago now being implemented by the Federal Government, all Aged Care Facilities are undergoing substantial transformations to their organisational structures, policies, and business activities.
"In the past 18 months we have expanded from 12 beds to 20 beds and the demand for care continues to grow in our community. Never has our facility been so vital to the community.
"A major requirement made by the Aged Care Commission for Boorowa Hostel is to employ a fulltime Facility Manager/Registered Nurse to oversee the clinical operations of the facility.
"To this end, Boorowa Hostel, has secured the services of local resident Jocelyn Piper who is currently the facility manager at Cootamundra hospital. As a local resident who has worked in the local hospital, Jocelyn is aware of the challenges faced by Boorowa Hostel and is a welcome additional to the team of dedicated staff.
"Our current care manager, Judy Ann Stokehill, will be taking a well-earned break after which she will make the transition into a new operational role in the facility. Her dedication and experience over many years has enabled the facility to survive and prosper into the future.
"Like most Aged Care and Medical facilities, the biggest challenge for the Boorowa Hostel is recruiting staff to fill all manner of roles. We are constantly on the search for Carers, Cleaners and Kitchen staff and of course AIN's, Enrolled and Registered Nurses. Our care staff are second to none, but with resident to staff ratios being reduced the demand for and on staff has never been higher.
"The financial implications of the Royal Commission recommendations are huge, particularly for smaller facilities like Burrowa House.
"The requirements for more care staff and 24/7 Registered Nurses become law in July 2023 placing a massive strain on funds, however, should the Commonwealth Government deliver on their commitment to fund not only additional Registered Nurse's but increases in salaries, Burrowa House will still be in a secure financial position.
"Like any business though, funds are tight in this current economic climate.
"Whilst it is pleasing to see the past and present Government's addressing funding issues, the reality is that money is not always the solution. Its one thing to fund Registered Nurses and the like, it is quite another to find them.
"This is the real issue that the Federal Government must address along with more incentives to make the industry attractive to Aged Care and medical workers.
"Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic has restricted Burrowa House in holding open days over the last two and a half years and limited us in showing off the new wing. The facility has been fortunate to have just two cases of Covid over this period, emphasising that the tight restrictions imposed have worked in protecting residents, their families, and staff.
"To this end we thank the community for their continued understanding in keeping Covid at bay. But it is a never-ending battle, and we must be vigilant.
"Aged Care is not an issue that most of us think about too often, at least until we, or someone we care for, needs assistance in their later years, but if you would like further information on the facility, you can contact us during office hours, and we will be happy to help and answer your questions.
"Not only are we a vital service for our aging citizens and their loved ones but we are also a vital employer for many local families.
"We are an Aged Care facility owned by the Boorowa community for the local community and we plan to be here for many years to come." Mr Coggins said.
