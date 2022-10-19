Legends in town

Mark Guyer, MG for short and Darryl Brohman, Big Marn, as he is affectionately known in sporting circles, were the special guests at the Boorowa Footy Long Lunch at the Boorowa Ex-services Club last Friday.
Club Manager, Garrett Robinson, said the event was attended by a "really collaborative crowd, and the day saw a lot of laughs and even a few happy tears."
"Sixty eight attended the event travelling from Canberra, Moss Vale, Boorowa and the greater Hilltops region.
"The charity auction raised $2200 on the day to go towards junior sports development in Boorowa."
Mr Robinson said at the conclusion of the day, "It was exciting to learn that this will be an annual event, we can't wait to see which NRL legends attend next year."
At the Boorowa Recreation Club last Saturday the 'Cars on the Green' event finally went ahead after being postponed from September.
Boorowa Car Club president, Angus Mitchell said, "after all of the rain and it was great to see that Cars on the Green was well attended by Boorowa Car Club members, the Torana Club from Canberra, cars from Wagga and surrounding NSW.
The event, attracted 45 vehicles, 1 caravan and 1 motorcycle.
The winners from the Boorowa Car Club were; Wayne Millynn won Best Ford, Best Local and the prestigious People's choice.
Alan and Fran Byrne won best vintage.
Peter Sykes runner up in Best Vintage.
Shane Apps won best VW.
Monica Fox runner up in best local.
Best British John Keighley with a Bristol.
Runner up in best sports was Kayne Trotter.
Best Asian was Glenn Stephens.
Runner up was Kayne Trotter.
The results of the winners of Boorowa Car Club Trophies will be announced and presented on November 8 at the Car club meeting, 7.00pm Ex-Services Club.
The ongoing wet weather which is playing havoc with sporting grounds has meant there hasn't even been a ball bowled in the local cricket competition which was expected to start last weekend.
Local spokesman, Phil Coggins, said it is disappointing and "I doubt if we will be playing this weekend as well."
The annual Boorowa Netball and Touch Football Carnival has also been cancelled.
