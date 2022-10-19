Boorowa News
Legends in town

Updated October 19 2022 - 1:19am, first published 12:37am
Boorowa Footy Long Lunch

Mark Guyer, MG for short and Darryl Brohman, Big Marn, as he is affectionately known in sporting circles, were the special guests at the Boorowa Footy Long Lunch at the Boorowa Ex-services Club last Friday.

