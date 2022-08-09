Boorowa connection to Australian Tagaroo's representative Jessica Crowe

Boorowa resident Paul Crowe's grand daughter Jessica last weekend represented the Australian Tagaroos under 18s in the International Tag Series.
The series was held in Coffs Harbour from August 5 to 7 and involved close to 30 nations with the Australian Tagaroos fielding 16 teams.
Jessica is the daughter of Andrew and Sue Crowe of Canberra and was selected for the under 18s after attending selection trials held attended by more than 350 players at Waterford Park, Earlwood.
In edition to taking part in the series opening ceremony Jess' team played games over three days winning all six.
They defeated the NZ Kiwi Barbarians 6-2 in their first game before going on to score big wins against the Australian Indigenous 20-2, Samoa Australia 13-1.
In repeat matches they again defeated their three opponents, this time defeating the Kiwi's 9-2, Australian Indigenous side 19-0 and Samoa Australia 18-0.
After the qualifying rounds they progressed into the Grand-final winning against Samoa 13 to 1 finishing the competition with 85 tries for and just seven against.
The International Tag Series was introduced to provide players with an opportunity to represent their country during COVID after the International Tag Federation announced the second postponement of the 2021 Tag World Cup.
In addition to the Coffs Harbour event a tournament will be held in Auckland, New Zealand from November 11 to 13 and another was held at the University of Limerick, Ireland between August 5 and 7.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
