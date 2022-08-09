Boorowa News
Word in the Street: Time for Boorowa to unite

By John Snelling
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:42pm
What will happen with Boorowa's main street when wind farm components are transported through the town later this year?

It wasn't too many years ago Boorowa had a very tired looking main street, one that wasn't an encouragement for people to stop. Boorowa Council made the decision to upgrade Marsden and Pudman streets CBD precincts. Two million dollars later we have a street that has definitely made Boorowa a far more attractive place to stop and a more vibrant place to live or visit.

