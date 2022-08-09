Word in the Street: Time for Boorowa to unite

It wasn't too many years ago Boorowa had a very tired looking main street, one that wasn't an encouragement for people to stop. Boorowa Council made the decision to upgrade Marsden and Pudman streets CBD precincts. Two million dollars later we have a street that has definitely made Boorowa a far more attractive place to stop and a more vibrant place to live or visit.
All this good work could be undone if we don't unite as one and prevent our main street being ripped asunder to allow huge wind turbine blades to be transported through the town. I trust you all saw last week's News with a request from the Boorowa Business Chamber to have a meeting with the Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman, and Minister for Transport David Elliot - I would suggest ASAP. A huge attendance at such a meeting is a must.
There have to be alternatives. Smaller blades or blades that can be reconstructed on site but more easily transported. There are two alternative possibilities via Campbellfields Lane or Oak Hill Lane, just leave our main street alone. Keep tuned.
WITS
Some information to digest. An acquaintance recently informed me of travelling through California (US) and seeing miles and miles of desolate wind turbines. Research tells me that despite billions of tax payers dollars pumped into the so called 'Green Energy' industry, 15,000 or more wind turbines have been left to rot across America.
The industry has been heavily funded by the tax payer subsidies, and when they run out, the towering structures were abandoned leaving a scared landscape.
I have always been of the opinion these huge wind turbines are already an obsolete technology, with technology growing so fast. I can only fear the time when we are left with a desolate landscape to reflect on.
WITS
Michael just got married, and being short of cash, asked his mother if he could honeymoon at home, to which mom agreed.
The first morning, Michael's young brother Mark asked his mother, "Is Michael down yet?" Being told no, Mark said, "I know why!"
"I don't want to hear, eat up and get yourself off to school," said mom.
Mark came home for lunch and asked mom, "Is Michael down yet?" Told no, mark said, "I know why!"
Mom didn't want any part of that conversation and sent Mark back to school.
Mark got home from school and immediately asked, "Is Michael down yet?"
With a scowl, Mom replied, "No! I suppose you want to tell me why."
"Yes Mom," said Mark, "Last night Michael came to my room and asked me for a tube of Vaseline. I think I gave him a tube of super glue by mistake."
WITS
The Albanese Government seems to be intent on pushing forward a referendum to establish an Indigenous Voice in our parliamentary structure. Two powerful voices for indigenous Australians, Jacinta Price, newly elected Senator, and Warren Mundine have come out saying with 11 Federal MPs identifying as indigenous, 30 Land Councils and the Council of Peaks representing 70 indigenous organisations, Aboriginal and Torres Strait peoples are well represented.
Australia needs unity as is repeated in the Seekers Song 'I Am Australian': 'We'll share a dream and sing with one voice, I am, you are, we are Australian.'
(Vale Judith Durham, a truly great Australian)
