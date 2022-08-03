Wind farm components to come through Boorowa -Chamber wants answers

Boorowa Business Chamber will be calling a meeting with the NSW Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman, the Minister for Transport, David Elliot, and Hilltops Council, to get clarity on proposed modifications to Boorowa's main street needed for the transport of wind farm components from Port Kembla to Blayney in October.
Chamber President, Angus Mitchell said, "locals are unhappy with the whispers in relation to proposed structural alterations to the main street and they might be very unhappy when they get the full story."
He said the Transport Management Plan made available to him through the Boorowa News this week, details a number of proposed major structural changes to accommodate the oversize loads passing through town.
"We need to have a meeting with relevant parties so we have a clear understanding of the proposed works, timeframes and possible disruption to the heart of our town, where $2m was spent not that long ago on a street upgrade which has made Boorowa a real jewel in the Hilltops."
According to the Transport Management Plan the loads will pass directly through the centre of Boorowa.
Depending on the transporter's trailer configuration, modifications to the median strips, roundabout, flag poles, road signs and some tree trimming may be required. Transport for NSW and Hilltops Council approval will be required for these modifications.
The report states there "will be a lead Police vehicle and pilots will move ahead of the load and stop oncoming traffic whilst the rear police and pilots will drop back to inform following traffic that there may be a slight delay while the intersection is being cleared."
The Flyers Creek Wind Farm near Blayney has been approved for construction with 38 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and associated ancillary equipment.
The Port of Newcastle was considered as an alternative, but the report stated, "that route to site faces far more obstructions and upgrades to facilitate cargo of this dimension."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
