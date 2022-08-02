Boorowa News
Boorowa RFS members receive awards

Updated August 2 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:00pm
John Dymock and John Piper with their service awards. Photo contributed.

Two Boorowa members of the NSW Rural Fire Service were presented with service medals last Saturday for their contribution to the fight against the 2019-2020 NSW bushfires.

