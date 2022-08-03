Foster kelpie team up for a challenge

In previous years, the Cobber Challenge has showcased the efforts of individual working dogs, but this year's challenge, featuring Boorowa's Nick Foster, celebrates the teamwork that goes into running a farm.
The 12 working dog teams that will compete in the inaugural Cobber Challenge Relay were announced on July 25 with teams representing every Australian state and New Zealand.
Advertisement
Foster, a stockman from Boorowa, can't wait to show off how hard his dogs work - and play.
"They are part of my family and they love my kids. Every day they get off work, they go find my kids," Foster said.
Nick's team "Koonama Working Kelpies" is really a family affair.
All four Kelpies Cracka, Drake, Scorcha and Bundy are related.
Cracka and Drake are brothers, with Crack siring Scorcha and Bundy.
The new relay format of this year's event recognises that farmers often work dogs in teams or pick certain dogs to do different tasks, like mustering mobs of cattle or pushing sheep through yards.
Now in its seventh year, the 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay will run from Monday, August 22 to Sunday, September 11.
Farmers have nominated teams of two, three or four dogs.
Each day of the three week competition, the farmer will select one of their nominated dogs to wear a GPS collar, to track how far, fast and for how long they work.
The results will be combined to crown the winning team.
Their data will be uploaded daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.