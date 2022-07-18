Boorowa News

Meetings to discuss Boorowa to Galong rail trail

Updated July 18 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:36am
Cyclists ride along a stretch of the High Country Rail Trail east of Tallangatta. Meetings will be held in Boorowa, Harden and Galong in August to discuss a possible Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail. Picture: MARK JESSER

Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Inc. has engaged Mike Halliburton Associates to prepare a feasibility study on converting the disused rail corridor between Boorowa and Galong (a distance of some 29 kms) to a rail trail.

