Meetings to discuss Boorowa to Galong rail trail

Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Inc. has engaged Mike Halliburton Associates to prepare a feasibility study on converting the disused rail corridor between Boorowa and Galong (a distance of some 29 kms) to a rail trail.
The project will be the subject of a series of community consultation events to take place in August in Boorowa, Harden and Galong.
Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Inc, along with trail consultants Mike Halliburton and Mike Maher, will host three 'Open Houses' where members of the community can drop in and discuss the project with the consultants.
The dates and places for the 'Open Houses' are:
Tuesday 2nd August 7pm - 9pm Boorowa Ex-Services Club
Wednesday 3rd August 7pm - 9pm Harden Country Club
Thursday 4th August 6pm - 8 pm Galong Hall
A rail trail is a multi-use recreation trail running on a disused rail corridor (public land) for non-motorised recreation. There are over 100 established rail trails in Australia, the majority of which are in Victoria. A rail trail along the disused railway corridor between Tumbarumba and Rosewood has recently opened and has proved to be highly successful.
The trail feasibility study will provide sufficient detail to determine whether the rail trail has merit. Feasibility is determined by an analysis of several factors. In considering trail feasibility, the costs of construction need to be weighed against the benefits (direct and indirect) that such a trail brings.
The purpose of these sessions is to provide information about the project via a display and one-on-one conversations as well as providing an opportunity for community members to ask questions.
There are no formal presentations at these open houses; please feel free to turn up at any time within the two hour period to discuss the project.
The Open Houses are designed to show the community what the rail trail might look like when it is completed.
The Open Houses are very "visual" - they include a display of the proposed rail trail involving photos of the corridor as it currently is, together with artist's impressions of what it may look like after construction.
The display will also include photographic material and impressions from other rail trails. The Open Houses are also designed to show (and discuss) solutions for perceived problems, drawing on successful rail trails elsewhere in Australia and New Zealand.
Engagement with the community is an integral part of the work being undertaken by Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Inc and the consultant. Communicating with individuals, community groups, adjoining landowners and other key stakeholders is an important step in this project.
Please make a diary note of these sessions! By attending, you have the opportunity to better understand what is proposed. Do not miss the chance to have your say.
For further information, please contact Paul Parker on 0427 401 582
