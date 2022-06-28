Four representatives from Boorowa Gymnastics Club travelled to Dubbo on the weekend to attend the first competition of the new Focus Gymnastics Academy.
Approximately 70 gymnasts competed in Women's Artistic Gymnastic Levels 1-4 to showcase their hard work since the beginning of the year.
Ivy Corkhill competed at Level 3 gaining a silver medal overall with apparatus placings of gold on vault and bars, bronze on beam and silver on floor.
Clair Corkhill, Lara Rathjen and Matilda Cox competed in Level 3.
They all received bronze medals overall.
Claire gained two silver placings on beam and vault, 9.1 and 9.0 respectively. Lara's highest apparatus score was silver with 8.8 on vault and Matilda's was gold with 9.3 also on vault.
They will work towards their next competition in July.
