Boorowa News

Boorowa gymnasts compete in Dubbo bringing home medals for various apparatus.

By Contributed
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:05am, first published June 28 2022 - 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four representatives from Boorowa Gymnastics Club travelled to Dubbo on the weekend to attend the first competition of the new Focus Gymnastics Academy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.