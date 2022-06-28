Boorowa News

Ladder climb continues for the Rovers

By Sand Boy
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:10am, first published June 28 2022 - 10:56pm
The Boorowa Rovers continued their climb up the George Tooke ladder with their third straight victory, this time defeating the Binalong Brahmans by 24-16 in a tough and at times dour game.

