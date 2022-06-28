Ladder climb continues for the Rovers

The Boorowa Rovers continued their climb up the George Tooke ladder with their third straight victory, this time defeating the Binalong Brahmans by 24-16 in a tough and at times dour game.
It wasn't the prettiest of victories, but the win has lifted their winning percentage and now sees them in fourth spot. A victory against Harden this week could see them go as high as second spot if results go their way. The competition is tight, and every win is like gold with just five rounds left. It's a tough run home for the Rovers but on the back of good performances over the last month, they are well and truly alive in the competition.
Advertisement
Meanwhile the Roverettes have all but sealed a semi final spot with a 52-0 win over Binalong
They have lost just one game all season and would have to lose all four games left to possibly be denied a semifinal spot. Their focus now is to finish in the top three and get a double chance.
Binalong got away to a flying start scoring first against Boorowa Rovers but the was as close as the Brahmans got to causing an upset. Boorowa never really got away from the Brahmans but did just enough to get the win. They struggled to complete their sets at times but in the end had enough class to overcome the tenacious Binalong outfit.
The best and fairest points went to Hamish Scott 3, Nic Stephens had another strong game and picked up 2 points whilst Matt Batt got 1 point. The Players Player went to Hamish Scott who continues his stellar season.
Boorowa 24, Nic Stephens, Matt Batt, Murray Armour, Patrick Lonergan Tries, Cooper Cross 4 goals defeated Binalong 16.
Last week's other George Tooke Shield matches saw UC Stars 34 beat Boomanulla 12, Crookwell 28 beat North Canberra 10 and in the match of the round Bungendore 32 won a heart stopper over Harden 29. Cootamundra had the bye.
This Saturday, The Rovers are shooting for their fourth win in a row. Earlier in the season they lost by twelve points to the Hawks, but lot of water has gone under the bridge since then.
Boorowa is playing with plenty of cohesion and attacking flair and provided they can match the Hawks big men up front; their backs could do some real damage. Home ground advantage will play a role and this game always brings in a big crowd. This could well be a semi final preview with the winner going a long way to securing a top three spot.
This week's other George Tooke Shield matches sees Boomanulla host Cootamundra, UC Stars play Crookwell, and Bungendore take on North Canberra in a vital game for both teams. Binalong have the bye.
The Roverettes continued to shine with a clinical victory over the Binalong Jersey Girls. The team never really got out second gear in the nine tries to nil romp. Their attack was again outstanding with try scoring machine, Cheyenne Grocott-Robins carving the opposition up out wide. Cherrae Smith created havoc as well causing the Binalong defence massive headaches.
The Players Player award went to Lucy Wood who had a strong running game as usual. The best and fairest saw Cherrea Smith get 3 points, Grace Barker earned 2 points and Imogen Pye picked up 1 point.
Boorowa 52, Cheyenne Grocott Robins 2, Lucy Woods 2, Cherrae Smith 2, Mackella Pye, Imogen Pye and Clare Flick tries, Kirsten Hewitt 8 Goals defeated Binalong 0.
Last week's other results in the George Tooke League tag saw Cootamundra 56 beat Gunning 0, North Canberra 28 defeated Crookwell 4 and Harden 80 thumped Bungendore 0. UC Stars had the bye.
This weekend the Roverettes come up against their nemesis the Harden Hawkettes. The Hawkettes have almost been impenetrable this season and it will take a massive effort by the Roverettes to upset the undefeated Harden side. However, Boorowa has plenty of belief and confidence and with home ground advantage may just cause an upset.
This weeks other League Tag games are Binalong hosting Gunning, UC Stars play Crookwell, and Bungendore take on North Canberra. Cootamundra have the bye.
This Saturday is our annual Charity Day and this year all takings will be donated in support of Nathan Stapleton who was horrifically injured playing for the Boorowa Goldies rugby side earlier this season.
The Goldies also play at home this weekend and it's a chance for both of our codes to unite for this very worthy cause. Not only will you be helping the cause, but you will get to see our men's and womens' footy teams go around in both codes. Let's make it a day to remember Boorowa. These are your Rugby League and Rugby teams that are doing the community proud. See you at the footy.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.