Boorowa Goldies inaugural winners of McCabe/Stapleton Shield

Inaugural McCabe/Stapleton Shield to Goldies
The McCabe/Stapleton Shield recognises Louise McCabe, the off duty nurse who saved the life of Nathan Stapleton during this years first round match at West Wyalong.
The perpetual shield will be played for each time the two sides meet and it was Boorowa who won the right to have their name etched in the trophy for the first time when the two sides met last weekend.
The Weevils played out of their collective exoskeletons, starting the match with only 13 players and it took until midway through the first half for Boorowa to get points on the board after Bullfrog found space on the grandstand side of the ground.
With defenders scrambling Adam Hick took the final pass on Bullfrog's inside to score beneath the posts.
Five minutes later Boorowa were in again.
This time it was Sean Wright on the end of some sustained forward play driving over for another five pointer.
Despite the 12-0 lead Boorowa were unable to find the line again in the first half again.
West Wyalong were brave in attack with limited numbers, and courageous in defence despite the mounting pressure from the Boorowa Goldies.
Andrew Corcoran's words to his troops at half time were to keep doing what they were doing, apart from the last five percent, and to keep doing the basics and opportunities will open up.
And open up they did.
Boorowa were able to post three tries in the second 40 minutes to Josh Dean, Bullfrog and Jeremy Dreverman leaving the full time score 29-0.
Best for Boorowa were Bullfrog, Henry McMurray, Josh Dean and Ben Klose.
The Goldilocks were brave but unlucky against a polished West Wyalong Weevils women's side but going down in a game that was played in great spirit. Best for the Goldilocks were Georgie Milne, Madie Penrose, Harmony Hemming and Elexcen Berry.
Next weekend the Goldies take on the Yabbies at Boorowa Showground. Please get along and show your support in what will be a great days rugby.
