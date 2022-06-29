Boorowa News
Business Chamber to represent Boorowa at project workshop

By Debbie Evans
Updated June 30 2022 - 12:11am, first published June 29 2022 - 2:05am
Hilltops Council is participating in the development of two innovative and forward-thinking projects to support the region to prepare for future challenges and disasters, including drought.

