Business Chamber to represent Boorowa at project workshop

Hilltops Council is participating in the development of two innovative and forward-thinking projects to support the region to prepare for future challenges and disasters, including drought.
The Boorowa Business Chamber will represent the Boorowa community at a workshop on the projects at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club, 4.30 - 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 6.
The projects are:
Advertisement
The Blueprint for a Resilient South East NSW project aims to support the community through better prevention, preparation, response and recovery from future disasters and challenges. The Resilience Blueprint aims to assist to further embed resilience thinking into everyday decision making. The Resilience Blueprint process is evidence based. It incorporates data from climate models, lessons learned, community conversations and effective resilience actions.
The Regional Drought Resilience Plan project is being run in the Hilltops and Upper Lachlan Local Government Areas, as one of three pilot projects in NSW. The pilot project is designed to assist small consortiums of local governments (and their communities) to better prepare for, respond to and recover from drought. Drought Resilience Plans will be co-designed with local stakeholders to ensure that plans are relevant and actionable for communities.
The workshops will be facilitated by Scott Baker and Anne Murphy of the Canberra Region Joint Organisation of Councils.
Arrive at 4.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.