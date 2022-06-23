Boorowa News
Home/Community/Newsletters
Subscriber

Stock dogs put to the test

By Hannah Powe
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:25am, first published June 23 2022 - 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Main) Crawfords Butch run by David Crawford, Numby, Reids Flat, won the level 2 (higher level), and (insets top to bottom) participants in the stock dog challenge and placegetters of the level 1 class. Photos: Supplied

THE true all-round ability of 21 working dogs was put to the test during the Australian Utility Stock Dog Society's Stock Dog Challenge at Reids Flat on May 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.