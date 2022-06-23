Stock dogs put to the test

THE true all-round ability of 21 working dogs was put to the test during the Australian Utility Stock Dog Society's Stock Dog Challenge at Reids Flat on May 28.
Producer David Crawford of Crawfords Collie stud was again the host of the event, which was located at his 15,000 acre property Numby. It was an ideal place for the three categories of the challenge which included a paddock class, a yard section and a cattle section.
Not only did Mr Crawford kindly supply the location and the stock used within the competition, he also put his skills to the test with his six-year-old Border Collie dog 'Crawfords Butch' who had a successful weekend coming away with top honours of first place in the level 2 (higher level) class.
"He is my main all round dog - he can shift cows and calves by himself and then he can go and muster sheep in a big paddock and come straight from there and back a yard," he said. "He is a real alpha dog - he likes getting the job done and be the only dog doing it."
Butch's breeding is a combination of Australian and UK bloodlines. His mum is Munns Peg which is by an AI sire from the UK and his sire is Munns Glen, which is more of an Australian bred line, according to Mr Crawford who also ran a full sibling to Butch named Crawford Chuck.
"Butch is one of our main sires in our breeding program and he has been used on outside bitches," he said.
"We do have progeny coming through in our pack by him that are looking good."
Mr Crawford said he believes the stock dog utility challenge is going to promote better working dogs.
"It would be great for anyone to get more involved with it, especially the top triallers that compete in each individual event; it would be great to see top handles in each discipline compete in more utility trials."
People travelled from northern NSW and Victoria to attend the event which had Mitch Bennett, Guyra, as the judge of the paddock section, David Crawford, Reids Flat, judging the Level 1 cattle section and AUSDS president Rod Cavanagh, Yea, Vic officiating the yard sections as well as Level 2 cattle.
Mr Cavanagh said the aim and purpose of the AUSDS is to foster the improvement in excellence and the continuance of high quality practical working stock dogs.
"The slogan is 'fostering excellence in breeding practical utility stock dogs'," he said.
Level 2 (higher level) results: first David Crawford with Crawfords Butch, second Justin Tarrant with Crawfords Tom, third Justin Tarrant with Tuff, fourth and Stockmanship Award Dan McLennan with Ally. Level 1 results: first Jake Chandler with Swampy, second and Stockmanship Award Casey Hayes with Boon, third Justin Tarrant with Tuff.
