Wendy Tuckerman praised for approving rate increase

Updated June 21 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:47am
Wendy Tuckerman.

Former Boorowa and Hilltops mayor and now Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman has been credited with the decision to allow 86 NSW councils to increase their rates by more than the historic low of 0.7 per cent originally approved.

