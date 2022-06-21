Boorowa News
Cancer fundraiser at the Laurels

Updated June 21 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:18am
Jayne and Carmel at the gates of 'The Laurels' where they hosted a Biggest Morning Tea on May 21.

Carmel and Jayne Curlewis hosted a Biggest Morning Tea at 'The Laurels' in Farm Street on May 21, 2022.

