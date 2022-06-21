Cancer fundraiser at the Laurels

Carmel and Jayne Curlewis hosted a Biggest Morning Tea at 'The Laurels' in Farm Street on May 21, 2022.
Donations were made on the day, as well as online to the Cancer Council.
Thank you to the donors: Carmody's Newsagency Boorowa, Home Finch, Advantage Nutrition, Complete Garden Young, Young Workwear and Sina Banks.
Raffle prize winners were Tammy Lawler, Amber Kelly, Fi Gorham, Josiane LeRiche, Suzanne Trivett and Eliza Moncrieff.
The event raised $3,063 which equates to 1914 kids with a SunSmart education, 47 calls to trained cancer professionals or 25 days of a PhDs world-class research.
Donations can still be made until the end of June 2022, through the Biggest Morning Tea website and searching Jayne Curlewis.
It was a lovely day with fair weather and sunshine at one of Boorowa's oldest private homes.
Thank you once again to all those who attended and contributed, your donations have been greatly appreciated.
The official day is Thursday 19th May 2022, but you can host anytime that suits you in May or June.
