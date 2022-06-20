Word in the Street: Help in an emergency

We all should be assured that in an emergency help is at hand.
We are told that in an emergency dial 000 and then tell the Triple-0 operator if you require police, fire or ambulance. That seems to be simple, but non-emergency calls are swamping the switchboard creating waiting times for response and potentially putting lives at risk. 000 is for emergency calls and should only be used when there is a risk of death, serious injury or catastrophic damage and the risk is real.
I read an interesting article in the Telegraph of June 15 pointing out the problems facing the operators and slowing down the response for genuine emergency cases.
In case you missed the article, see if you can believe these ridiculous Triple-o calls.
Calls for wax in my ears, lost an engagement ring, RAT test swab stuck in my nose, hiccups, air conditioner not turning on, bitten by goldfish and many more, including car not starting or doesn't want to pay for parking at the hospital.
Of 1.4 million calls to NSW ambulance in 2021-22, can you believe these reasons - 844 constipation, 255 sleeping problems, 810 rash complaint, 284 earache and 97 complaint about an itch.
No wonder our emergency workers are frustrated and all frustration could be eliminated if 000 was used for emergencies and nothing else. I mean to say, all those issues listed, surely the local doctor or chemist could help.
You've all heard the expression that we have to learn to walk before we run. All the talk at the moment concerns electricity, or more to the point, the supply of it. I suppose you can also the analogy regarding ice cream, if you've never eaten it, you won't miss it.
We have grown to be dependent on electricity, and gas, for our heating, cooking, cooling, amusement and lighting. Take the electricity away and would we scream. We are used to that way of life, the opposite would be abhorrent.
If we have a conscience about the future of this planet, we probably have to reduce emissions, but this is where the governments need to tread carefully, before they run, build up your sources of planet friendly electricity generation, but ensure it will cope and until then keep the coal fired generators running, make the change gradual, don't rush it because of some protocol generated overseas that says we must.
Learn to walk before we run.
Whilst on this subject, loved the piece Councillor John Piper wrote in last week's 'Hilltops Phoenix'. John talked about a couple who owned an electric car and wanted to do an extensive trip to Melbourne, Adelaide and the Flinders Ranges. Their Tesla, they discovered, would be unsuitable for such a trip.
Distances were beyond the range of the electric vehicle with very limited charging stations. They went, on advice, in a 4 wheel drive Subaru.
John's thoughts are spot on. Electric cars are not practical, at the moment, in a country as big and vast as Australia with its long distances and few charging stations.
Again we come back to the adage regarding walking and running. Before we are asked to go all electric, ensure the infrastructure is in place. We don't want people's trips to turn into nightmares.
Councillor Piper, what you wrote is at the moment not entirely a Council matter, but what you said needs to be said, and it won't be long before it becomes a huge Council issue.
