Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Rye Park School hosts morning tea

Updated June 21 2022 - 12:39am, first published June 17 2022 - 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday, May 20 Rye Park Public School hosted a Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.