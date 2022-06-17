Rye Park School hosts morning tea

On Friday, May 20 Rye Park Public School hosted a Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea.
There was a great turn out from the local community with some wonderful cakes and slices to share.
The students played an important role on the day to help the running of the morning tea.
Students had baked a delicious gluten free chocolate beetroot cake with beetroots from our school garden.
They also cooked a sour cream and apple slice with apples harvested from our Pink Lady apple tree at school.
A guessing competition was hotly contested, and the winner was Cherrie Dowling.
Together we raised $830 to fund Cancer Council's research, prevention, and support services.
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.
The official day is Thursday 19th May 2022, but you can still contribute by setting a date in June. For more information go to https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/about/biggest-morning-tea
