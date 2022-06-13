Boorowa News

Hilltops libraries start using limited offline system

Updated June 13 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilltops Library branches have started using a limited offline system.

Hilltops Council Library is transitioning to a new Library Management System which will cause some slight disruptions to usual services in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.