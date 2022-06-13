Hilltops libraries start using limited offline system

Hilltops Council Library is transitioning to a new Library Management System which will cause some slight disruptions to usual services in the coming weeks.
Library branches started using a limited offline system from Tuesday, June 14 which will continue until Saturday, June 25 (inclusive).
During this period, you will be able to borrow and return items at your library branch, however you will be unable to place reservations or renew items. Please note, overdue and reminder notices will not be generated during this time.
During this period library members are asked to bring their library card when they visit.
Library staff look forward to revealing their new library website and some great new features available to members at the end of this offline period.
