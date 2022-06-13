A tribute to Jo Snelling

Jo had a book of her poems she had written over the years published and released just before her birthday in April. Some of her paintings will be hung at Peppers. If you would like to buy a book or a painting, proceeds of sales will go to Dementia Australia, all donations appreciated. Jo's book, 'A Life of Reflection' is a beautiful read and will inspire every reader, as said, sales could help in the research into dementia and Alzheimer's, two insidious diseases.