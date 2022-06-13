A tribute to Jo Snelling

One of the hardest things I could think of writing about is the loss of a loved one.
Last Thursday I lost the love of my love, my beautiful Josephine, Jo to most of you.
Jo had been suffering from dementia for the last five years which progressively worsened, with a sudden decline in the last few months. Coupled with chronic back pain, Jo fought gallantly to overcome her problems, but sometimes the fight is just too great.
Jo was an extremely talented woman with skills in art, sewing, gardening and singing, all enjoyed by many here in Boorowa and surrounds.
As much as her love of all associated with these talents was important to her, they are dwarfed by her love of family, whom she often spoke of with radiant pride. That love was reciprocated by her adoring family of six children, many grand and great grandchildren.
Jo was always unassuming and though aware of her talents, never 'blew her bugle' saying how great she was. She always remained modest about her many significant achievements. So many have been touched by the skills they've learnt, especially in the art where she had a remarkable knack of developing the skills of her art students.
Jo was always pleased to help others and work for the town. She was a long time member of Lions and the M and D Society, performing in many shows and singing in the choir - she had a beautiful singing voice and was often asked to sing at weddings, etc.
The Arts and Craft Co-op saw her involved in its formation and she loved working in the Museum and Historical Society, to name but a few facts displaying her commitment to the town.
Mentioning her teaching skills with art, she carried this skill into the school helping students with learning difficulties. I often heard from the kids how they loved going to Mrs Snelling.
We once bred Cairn Terriers and Jo absolutely love her dogs, which, I suppose, led us into building and running boarding kennels and cattery, which Jo played a big part in the designing and running of.
Jo became a wonderful friend to many of our customers. She took up bowls and became quite skillful, again making many friends in the bowling world.
Jo has sadly been taken from us, but I know she was a much loved identity in this town of Boorowa and beyond.
For the information of friends and acquaintances, Jo's funeral will be held at Norwood Crematorium, Mitchell, ACT on Tuesday June 21 at 12 noon.
Jo had a book of her poems she had written over the years published and released just before her birthday in April. Some of her paintings will be hung at Peppers. If you would like to buy a book or a painting, proceeds of sales will go to Dementia Australia, all donations appreciated. Jo's book, 'A Life of Reflection' is a beautiful read and will inspire every reader, as said, sales could help in the research into dementia and Alzheimer's, two insidious diseases.
My tears are flowing but great memories remain. The love of my life - Goodbye.
FOOTNOTE:
Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem solving and thinking and covers a wide range of conditions including Alzheimer's disease. The cause is largely unknown but is related to blood flow to the brain. Surprisingly, genetic factors have only a small percentage of relevance in dementia cases. This is a heartbreaking disease to observe. Research is ongoing and support from the community can only help.
