Council to hold waste meetings with residents

Hilltops Council will hold a meeting in Boorowa on June 27 at 4pm to discuss its waste management and resource recovery strategy.
Council adopted the strategy in July 2021.
One of the outcomes from the adoption of this document was to carry out community consultation relating to waste services to give Hilltops residents input into the process of redeveloping our waste services.
At its meeting last week Council voted to implement the second phase consisting of public meeting in Young, Harden, Boorowa and village locations.
Council originally had a recommendation before it to hold the Boorowa meeting between 2pm and 3.30pm.
The meeting time was changed to 4pm after an amendment from Cr Matt Stadtmiller to give residents more opportunity to attend.
"I believe if they don't get proper consultation and they find their tips are shut we might have a riot on our hands," Cr Stadtmiller said.
In the shire villages and some centres councillors voted that a combinations of meetings be held were practicable.
"I'm of the opinion time frames of 4pm or 4.30pm in the afternoon give more people opportunity to get to some of these meetings," Cr Tony Flanery told the meeting.
"Looking at (the originally proposed) times I'm thinking you might be lucky to get people at these times," he said.
A four-part process is proposed:
1. Rural meetings - for village s focussing on the rural waste system.
2. Urban meetings - for Young, Harden, and Boorowa focussing on kerbside collections and urban waste facilities.
3. Workshop - Presentation of community feedback to Councillors with staff input in a workshop environment.
4. Council meeting - to set future directions based on community feedback and workshop findings.
"These meetings will allow residents to have their say, ask questions, and give feedback to Council on the type of waste services they would like. Staff will listen and report back to Council on all community feedback," Hilltops general manager Anthony O'Reilly said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
