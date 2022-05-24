Taylor retains Hume

Liberal MP Angus Taylor has retained the seat of Hume, despite a 10 per cent swing against him through strong Labor and Independent opposition.
Goulburn contender Penny Ackery secured almost 16 per cent of first preference votes, while Labor candidate Greg Baines enjoyed a 5.4 per cent swing against the Liberal party.
As of Monday morning, Mr Taylor had just over 57 per cent of the two-party-preferred votes to secure another term, but conceded there would be talks in the party room about the broader loss for the coalition.
"We'll obviously be doing some hard thinking as a party about that, but in Hume, if the vote comes out the way it appears to be going, it will be a huge privilege to be the member. I'm very excited that could be in the offing for another three years," Mr Taylor said.
Speaking on Saturday, he said it was a "tough night" for the coalition, which had lost government after nine years. Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat just before 11pm.
"We've fragmented our primary vote, as has the Labor Party, not just in Hume but right across Australia," he said.
Mr Taylor conceded it would be "different" doing this from opposition and pointed to the investments the region had secured from the outgoing government.
"If we're to be in opposition, it will be my job to hold the other side to account on the claims they've made."
Meanwhile, Labor candidate Greg Baines finished with nearly 43 per cent of the votes after preferences and in stark contrast, will not secure the seat, but said it was wonderful to see a federal Labor government elected.
"It's a relief to have care and compassion back in politics again," Mr Baines said on Sunday.
"It's a really good result considering I didn't have the name and face recognition that Angus Taylor had for nine years," he said.
"...It literally was David versus Goliath...We had a very modest budget and did exceedingly well...with a grassroots, old fashioned campaign. I'm very proud of that."
He attributed the nationwide coalition loss to people's sense that 'big decisions weren't being made when necessary' and that the government was 'ignoring' their concerns about integrity and the environment.
"I found throughout Hume, even among conservatives, that integrity in government rated highly," he said.
Both Mr Taylor and Mr Baines acknowledged the strong showing from independent Penny Ackery and that of the minor parties.
