Murder accused Anne Geeves unable to appear in Court

A woman facing murder charges was unable to appear in Young Local Court on Wednesday for her second court appearance as scheduled due to illness.
Anne Margaret Geeves, of Harden, was due to appear on Wednesday via audio visual link. When she first appeared in Cowra Local Court earlier this month her solicitor Clive Hill suggested she may apply for bail when her matter was listed for Wednesday's appearance.
Wednesday's solicitor, Fiona Sams, told the court her client was unable to appear as scheduled as she is currently in prison hospital.
Geeves and her former husband Robert have been charged with the alleged murder of a teenage girl, Amber Haigh, who went missing nearly 20 years ago.
Ms Haigh was reported missing on Wednesday, June 19, 2002, after she failed to return to her home at Kingsvale, where she and her six-month-old son had been living with the Geeves.
Police were told the couple dropped Ms Haigh off at Campbelltown Train Station on Wednesday, June 5, 2002, where she intended to travel by train to Mt Druitt to visit her sick father in hospital.
In 2011, a Coronial Inquest found Ms Haigh to be deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in early June 2002. Bail was not applied for but formerly refused with Anne Geeves to appear next on July 6.
A release application made by Robert Geeves was refused when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on May 5.
Refusing Mr Geeves' application magistrate Jillian Kiely said: "There's a very strong circumstantial case based on the facts before me".
