Rugby club attends Brumbies match as fundraiser for Nathan Stapleton

Around 20 current and past Goldies players and members travelled over to GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday night to watch the Brumbies take on the Crusaders.
Although the Brumbies didn't get going until the second half, it was a good contest, with Crusaders just being too good on the night.
It was a ripper of a night and a huge thanks to Mike Ward of the Boorowa Hotel who provided the bus as transport, Matty Corkhill for arranging plans with the Brumbies, and a special thanks to Bill Swain and Lisa Smith of the ACT Brumbies for providing the tickets.
Due to these brilliant contributions, the club was able to raise a further $1261.80 that will go straight to supporting Nathan Stapleton and his family throughout Nathan's recovery.
The Boorowa Rugby Club will continue to hold fundraisers for the Stapleton family now and in the future, with a specific focus being Ladies Day on Saturday, July 16 at the Boorowa Showground - mark it on your calendars now!
