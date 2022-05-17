Goldilock's player Anna Dreverman is 'cheeky and reliable'

This week we profile Goldilocks player Anna Dreverman who says she "had to" join the Goldilocks as her husband is the coach.
Name: Anna Dreverman
Advertisement
Nickname: Bananza
Position: Utility Forward
Reason you became a Goldilock: My husband's the coach, had to.
Scariest team-mate: Georgie Milne. Kindness kills.
Most annoying person in the whole Boorowa club: Brendan McGrath.
If you could be any other Goldilock, who would it be and why? Alice Clarke a.k.a The Beast - can and will tackle some chicks with looks to boot! Weak knees though.
What would you buy immediately if you found $10: A chicken burger with orange cheese.
If you could go back in time and give some advice to yourself when you were 15, what would it be? Don't ever buy Passion Pop! Although sweet and extremely cheap, it's not worth losing a tooth over.
Three words to describe you: Brown, cheeky and reliable.
Coaches Marty and Jez would describe me as: The token Maori player.
If you weren't a Goldilock, how would you spend your weekends? Same as always, supporting the Goldies from the crowd or behind the canteen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.