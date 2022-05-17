Former Waratah's coach helps out at Goldies training

The Boorowa Goldies had a visit on Tuesday's training session from ex-Waratahs scrum coach and former Wallaby Mark Bell.
'Belly' spent a few hours with the boys, going through the fine art of scrums and line-outs.
His advice really put the boys in good stead for the rest of the season, with all of the players fixing small parts of their technique in order for the scrum to be the best it can be.
One significant bonus of the boys' squad this year is the depth in numbers, and having such a big turn out of mighty forwards to the session fills the forward pack with confidence - anyone can come off the bench and slot into a position with ease and confidence.
The Goldies are blessed this year with a solid mix of size and mobility through their forward pack, led by Hooker and Captain Tom Simson, experienced props Michael Berry and Keagan Size, new recruit and solid body Chris Miller and last year's Best and Fairest in Toby McGrath - the list goes on mixing youth with experience.
The Goldies would like to extend their thanks to Belly for spending some time with them on a Tuesday and he's always welcome to any home game where there'll be a few cold cans waiting for him.
An extended thank-you to Goldies Old Boy Matty Corkhill for organising the session and his world-class Enforcer scrum machine that was very kindly donated at the start of the season by Winton Property Group.
The Goldies and Goldilocks travel to Temora this Saturday to take on the Tuskers in their third game of the season. Both teams had a bye last weekend and are rested up and ready for the trip.
Standout performances from new recruits Chris Miller and Jeremy Southwell last game in Young fills the group with confidence - and although they didn't get the win, a full game on the paddock did wonders to help some combinations and general fitness.
The outside backs will be tested this week, with Mack Beadman, Mark Poplin and Josh Dean all expected to be tested and Temora love to throw the ball around through the backline.
Toby McGrath is tipped to have a big game at number eight and will be well supported by Brendan McGrath and Rodger Corcoran at flanker.
Head over to Temora for a great Saturday of rugby.
Goldilocks Womens kickoff @ 2:15pm.
Goldies Mens kickoff @ 3:15pm.
