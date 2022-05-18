Eight young ladies debut at St John's Ball

Tradition continued in Boorowa on Saturday night when eight young local ladies were introduced to society at the 2022 St John's Anglican Debutante Ball.
The debutantes and their partners are pictured left to right (back) Harry Gorman-Knight, Campbell Allen, (centre) Ella Cross, Lilly McKinely, Imogen Pye, Amanda McCauley, Naomi Knight, Heidi Close, Kaitlyn Edwards, Stephanie Piper. (front) Harvey Gay, Joshua Dean, Logan Mears, Annabel Collins, Lachlan Gledhill, Joshua Karchinsky, Joseph Prosper, Alexander Paytuk.
Open to young ladies of any denomination The St John's Anglican Debutante Ball was held at the Boorowa Ex-Servicesman's Club.
The young ladies were presented to guest of honour Mrs Narelle Nixon of Boorowa with funds from the evening going to St John's Anglican Church.
The girls and their partners were trained by Jody Robinson and Greta Campbell.
COVID interrupted the tradition in 2020 but it was able to go ahead in 2021 and again this year.
