Word in the Streets: Election day is looming

Cometh the hour, cometh the time we determine the man who will lead us for the next three years.
If you haven't done so already, Saturday is the day to vote, it is compulsory, probably much to the chagrin of many living in this democracy, but far better be it to cast a vote than be apathetic.
Saturday evening will be a time of joy and a time of sorrow for the supporters of various political parties throughout this great nation.
I've been accused of being on the conservative side of politics, but I was brought up in a political environment, in a family, looking at who is representing our electorate, our community and environment - my family voted for the man.
Apart from Angus Taylor, I wouldn't have a clue about our candidates. Maybe this is an area in which our system breaks down.
Winston Churchill did say, "It has been said democracy is the worst form of government except all the others that have been tried." There has to be a better system.
WITS
If this was the Melbourne Cup, it would be expected that I make a selection.
Having taken us through one of the most trying periods in our history - drought, fires, floods and a pandemic, the coalition government has carried us through without devastating consequences to our economy.
I personally don't feel they deserve to be punished with loss of government, but the polls are indicating Labor will win in a bit of a bloodbath.
Too much promise of dollar expenditure on both sides, whereas I feel we should be moving to more frugal economic management. Time will tell if we are blessed with brilliance, or cursed with mediocrity. That's called history.
WITS
Congratulations to the organisers of the Debutante Ball, it is so good to see this tradition carried on and enjoyed by our young, and not so young people.
Talking to Jody Robinson about the ball, she pointed out how they continue to carry the tradition on, but like this column has often mentioned, we need new faces becoming involved to keep the tradition going. Again we appeal to the younger generation, this wonderful community does need your help.
WITS
The Boorowa Australia Day Committee held its AGM last week, May 10, with a good presence of members. There were only two changes to the executive positions with Sharon Meere coming in as the new President and Deb Cotter Vice-President.
Janene Hurley is continuing as Secretary and Judy Ford Treasurer.
January 26, 2023 seems a long way off, but if you become aware of someone worthy of recognition on Australia Day, jot their name down and Sharon, Janene (or myself) would love to hear from you.
The AD Committee always welcomes new members with the next meeting set down for September.
WITS
Rufus, an old man, was sitting on a park bench sobbing his eyes out. A chap asked him what was wrong. "I have a 27 year old wife at home, she rubs my back each morning and gives me a great breakfast."
"Well why are you crying?"
Rufus added, "She makes homemade soup and biscuits for lunch, and watches sport on TV with me."
"Well why are you crying?"
"She makes me a gourmet meal for dinner, dessert and we cuddle into the wee hours nightly."
"Then why the hell are you crying?"
Rufus replied, "I can't remember where I live!"
