Object falls from truck and pierces car windscreen

Police are seeking the public's assistance after a car was struck with an object while travelling just north of Boorowa about 1.15pm on May 1.
The object pierced the windscreen on the vehicle after falling from a truck.
Acting Officer In Charge Inspector Adrian Matthews is asking the public for help to identify the suspected truck that the item came from.
Advertisement
According to Inspector Matthews the victim's car was travelling north when it was suspected the unidentified truck that was travelling south had a large item come off its load, striking the car through the windscreen.
"There were no injuries but the victims are very lucky," Inspector Matthews said.
"Any assistance identifying the vehicle of interest would be appreciated."
Inspector Matthews wanted to express the importance of anyone travelling with a load ensure that it is covered.
"We want to also reinforce the importance of covering any load you are transporting," Inspector Matthews said.
Anyone with any dashcam video or who may have any information is encouraged to contact either the Boorowa Police Station on 63813700 or the Young Police Station on 63828199.
In other police news, police are appealing for public assistance to locate Omran Assoum, aged 29, who is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for an alleged serious assault offence in Young.
Assoum is described as being of Middle Eastern/Mediterranean appearance, about 185cm-190cm tall, of solid build with short dark brown curly hair and facial hair and has brown eyes.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.