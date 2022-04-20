news, local-news,

The nationwide trend for increased participation and community support for Anzac Day is as evident in Boorowa as other centres. "It's normally pretty big for us anyway," Boorowa RSL sub branch secretary Belinda Hewitt said. "We've got the schools participating, marching, the schools doing a couple of speeches at the 11am service. "So there is a bit of an increase (of support and participation) over the years," Ms Hewitt said. The Boorowa sub branch is currently putting out a call for new members. "If anyone wants to be a member they should email me," she said. Ms Hewitt's email address is boorowasb.@rsl.nsw.org.au Anzac Day will begin with Boorowa's dawn service at the Boorowa War Memorial at 5.50am for a 6am. Rugby's traditional dawn service will commence at 6:30am followed by a breakfast at Rugby Hall. Participants in the Boorowa march are asked to assemble at old Post Office on the corner of Queen Street and Marsden Street at 10.30am for a 10.40am start. The 11am service will be held at the War Memorial. The annual luncheon will take place at 12pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. Lunch will be served from 12.30pm. Cost for the lunch is $30 pp and payments are to be made on the day upon entry before being seated. War widows and sub-branch members are at no charge. Special guest at this year's Boorowa services will be Warrant Officer Class 1 Graham Forbes.

Popularity of Anzac services continues