Sustainable Farms will launch a new book Natural Asset Farming: Creating Productive and Biodiverse Farms in Boorowa on April 13. The launch will be at the Boorowa Hotel on Wednesday at 5.30pm The book is authored by four members of the Australian National University Sustainable Farms team, which works with local farmers and stakeholders to understand how managing natural assets (such as shelterbelts, paddock trees or dams) on a farm can improve profitability and biodiversity. The authors are ANU Lead Scientist David Lindenmayer, Project Director and social scientist Michelle Young, ecologist Dave Smith and communications manager and writer Suzannah Macbeth. The book brings together the stories and experiences of farmers with the results of extensive on-farm research undertaken by Sustainable Farms, to provide practical guidance on how to enhance seven natural assets on farms. The launch event will include a panel discussion with two of the book's authors as well as local farmer and grazier David Marsh. Several of the farmers who feature in case studies in the book will be in attendance at the launch as well. The new book draws on the research undertaken by the ANU Sustainable Farms team, which has two staff members based in Cowra, and one based in Yass, as well as offices in Wagga Wagga, Wodonga and Canberra. Many of the farmer stories featured in the book are local to this part of NSW.

New book Natural Asset Farming to launches in Boorowa on April 13