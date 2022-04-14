news, local-news,

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is continuing its partnership with the Mercy Health Service to deliver the Stepping On falls prevention program. Sessions will commence in Boorowa on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The groups run for two hours each week for seven weeks followed by a refresher session two months later. This free NSW Ministry of Health initiative is designed for people who are living at home and who have fallen or have a fear of falling. "The program helps older people keep their independence and gives them confidence in their mobility so they are able to go about their daily activities safely and without the fear of falling," said Stepping On facilitator Andrea Forkin. The program includes simple group exercise to improve strength and balance as well as education on a range of topics such as vision, home hazards and medicines. Falls pose a significant cost to the community and the health system with one in three people aged over 65 falling each year. Stepping On has been rolled out in more than 30 communities across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. The weekly sessions will be held in Boorowa at the Ex-Services Club, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. For further information or to book in, please call the Mercy Care Centre Physiotherapy Department on 6382 8490 or Boorowa Hospital on 6380 2100.

Stepping on in Boorowa