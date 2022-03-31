It's party time in Boorowa

news, local-news,

Boorowa Business Chamber and Hilltops Council have combined to give the local economy a boost by staging a multi-cultural street party on Thursday, April 14. "We can't wait to see everyone out and about," Business Chamber president Angus Mitchell said. From 4.30pm to 9pm Marsden and Pudman Street will be a hive of activity celebrating Australia and Boorowa's multiculturalism with many local business holding promotions and extending their opening hours. There'll also be special entertainment between 4.30pm and 7pm and a movie screening presented by HYAG between 7pm and 9pm. It's all been made possible, Mr Mitchell said after "the State government gave Hilltops Council a grant of about $7500 to hold a night time street event to encourage people back into shopping local". "The council combined that money with a multi-cultural grant they received from the State Government so that it had more money to spend as part of the overall night." That funding has gone towards securing street performers and other activities. "There's going to be street performers, bands, dancing groups from all different cultures. "The established food outlets will be doing cultural meals" As an example the Top Pub will be doing Guinness Pies and Irish food and the service clubs will be doing the Aussie favourite, sausage sandwiches. Among the entertainers will be an Afrobeats Dance Group, a Filipino dance group, Bollywood dance group, a Black Tie magician, a roving bubble entertainer, singer Hovert Gonzales, a country music singer, giant games, face painting, photo booth and more. "The movie (In The Heights) will screen on the village green at the arts and craft centre." Mr Mitchell said the evening is receiving good support from the local businesses with a lot planning to be open, offering discounts and holding special events. "There's a whole lot of things happening. It's been very well received by the community and hopefully they will come out and support it big time. "And we expect folk from other towns to come along as well, everybody is welcome," Mr Mitchell said. The event received funding from the State Government's Festival of Place Summer Fund. The fund encourages NSW councils to support free activations or events in public spaces. Every council in NSW was eligible to apply for up to $15,000 for free activations or events that enliven public spaces in the evening or at night, from January 1 until the end of April 2022.

