Basketball is continuing to build momentum in Young, with Young Pacers celebrating one of its strongest Western Junior League seasons in recent years.

The club fielded four teams in the 2026 WJL competition across three age divisions, with three sides progressing through to finals and local referees also earning higher-level appointments.

In a town traditionally dominated by football codes, the season has highlighted a growing commitment to basketball among local players, families and volunteers.

Young Pacers coach Chris Holt said the effort and development shown across all teams had been something the club was extremely proud of.

“This year, all four teams showed great growth, teamwork and commitment throughout the season,” he said.

The Under 14 Division 2 side reached the semi-finals before narrowly going down to Bathurst Goldminers 47–42.

The result was considered a major achievement for the young group, particularly with only two players having previous representative basketball experience.

One of the standout stories came from Callum Cawthorne, who only began playing basketball six months ago but finished the season as the leading point scorer in the Under 14 Division 2 competition.

The Under 16s also enjoyed a strong campaign, defeating Blue Mountains Magic in their semi-final before narrowly missing a grand final berth against Orange Eagles by just five points.

Young’s Under 18 Blue side continued the club’s finals success, recording an 81–46 semi-final win over West Wyalong Wildcats before falling 82–76 to Griffith Demons in a tightly contested preliminary final.

While the Under 18 Red team did not progress to finals, Holt said the side featured many newer players who continued to improve across the season.

“The team showed great teamwork, improvement and determination throughout the competition,” he said.

The season also highlighted the growing strength of local basketball officiating pathways.

Saad Alhawari, Charlie Hyam and Liam Holt all refereed throughout the WJL season, while Callum Holt and Kaelan Dal Molin were selected to officiate Division 1 grand final games in Griffith last weekend.

The pair were also invited to referee Waratah Men’s Youth League games in Orange this weekend.

“Young Basketball Association is extremely proud of how all four teams and referees represented the club, along with the effort, growth and sportsmanship shown across the season,” Holt said.

The representative season is not yet over, with the Under 18 Blue side set to travel to Shoalhaven over the June long weekend to compete in Basketball NSW’s John Martin Country Tournament against teams from across the state.

Several Young players have also achieved success outside the Pacers program this year.

Hayden Richens represented NSW at the Ivor Burge Men’s National Championships earlier this year, helping the side secure a bronze medal, while Liam Holt and Layne Horton were selected in Basketball NSW’s Under 17 Boys Glen Saville Challenge squad in January.

Six local players will also travel to the United States in July as part of a basketball tour.