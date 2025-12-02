Kettlebell champion Haylee Redfern has capped an incredible year with another gold-medal haul, this time at the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL) 2025 World Championships in Haining, China.

Haylee came home with five golds and a silver from six events, adding to her world-record success at the WKSF world championships in Italy earlier this year and her strong performances at the Australian nationals.

The IUKL competition was staged in the Asian Olympic weightlifting stadium, a amazing venue that delivered another incredible experience for the Forbes athlete, mum and businesswoman.

Haylee opened her campaign in the long cycle, lifting two 16kg kettlebells through 84 clean-and-jerks to secure gold in both amateur and veteran divisions.

Day two brought the jerk event, where she again lifted two 16kg bells for an impressive 101 reps for another two gold.

A competition highlight came on day four when Haylee teamed up with fellow Australian lifters Monica and Amanda for the relay.

This is an event for four so Haylee and Monica had hoped to take two three-minute stints each, only to learn at the championships they were limited to one each.

Amanda tested herself with the heavier bells and stepped up so the team could compete. They finished with silver, just one rep shy of gold.

As the anchor lifter, Haylee pushed herself harder than ever.

“I’ve never put my body under the pressure that I put it under in that relay,” she said.

“I was incredibly emotional afterwards. I was stoked that I had been able to catch up but also disappointed that it was by one rep.

“I could not have possibly done any more than I did.”

Competing as part of a team was still a thrill.

“I love the relays, they’re really, really good and I love being able to compete with other people," Haylee said.

“I was the only seasoned lifter with two kettlebells so it was a phenomenal effort by those two girls.”

Haylee wrapped up her competitive season at the IUKL Oceania titles in Albury on the weekend, closing a year that also saw her overcome a back injury sustained in a strongwoman event.

It was only weeks later, at the WKSF world championships, she claimed gold in both the long cycle and one-arm long cycle, setting one world record and equalling another.

Her sights are now fixed on the 2026 nationals and a major new challenge.

“I really want to get under those two 24kg kettlebells,” Haylee said.

“I’ve never competed with those before so that’s my main goal is to try to get a competition with the two 24s.”

With next season beginning earlier than usual, she plans to use the quiet weeks ahead to build strength and momentum.

“I want to use it to develop and grow for next season and our season is starting super early with the first competition at the end of January – a month earlier than usual,” she said.