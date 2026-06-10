Boorowa Clay Target Club recently hosted the Central Zone Continental Carnival for 2026. As it was a Zone event we saw contingents from a number of clubs in the region. For those who have not heard of Continental it is where the targets are thrown in a much higher or lower arc than normal Down the Line Trap shooting. It can be very challenging and tests the skills of all levels of competitors.

Thirty-seven shooters were in attendance for the last competition of Autumn 2026. The first event of the day was the 25 Target Club Handicap event sponsored by J & A Geotech testing Canberra, Batemans Bay and Sydney.

First place in the handicap was Bob Burton from Wagga with a score of 23/25 (1/1). Second place went to Ros Bradford from Boorowa 23/25 (8/9). Third place went to Clint Goodwin from Majura Park 23/25 (7/9).

The Central Zone Continental Carnival Championship Events were up next. These were shot as individual championship events consisting of 25 targets Double Barrel, 25 targets Single Barrel & 25 targets Point Score.

The winner of the 25 targets Double Barrel and presented with the Central Zone Overall Double barrel Continental Sash was Nathan Burt from Canowindra 25/25 (32/32). First place in AA grade and winner of the medal was Grant Thatcher from Tumut 25/25 (31/32). Adam Brown from Orange was second in AA grade with a score of 24/25 (19/20).

First place in A grade and winner of the medal was Phil Place from Majura Park 25/25 (14/15). Peter Bradford from Boorowa was second in A grade with a score of 24/25 (4/4).

First place in B grade and winner of the medal was Alan Drogemuller from Canowindra on 23/25. Ros Bradford from Boorowa was second in B grade with a score of 22/25.

First place in C grade and winner of the medal was Michael Reid from Yass 22/25 (5/6). Doug Baker from Boorowa was second in C grade with a score of 22/25 (4/6).

The winner of the 25 targets Single Barrel and presented with the Central Zone Overall Single barrel Continental Sash was Nicholas Elliott from Tumut 25/25 (6/6).

First place in AA grade and winner of the medal was Nathan Burt from Canowindra 24/25. Grant Thatcher from Tumut was second in AA grade with a score of 23/25 (1/1). First place in A grade and winner of the medal was Matt Gerstenberg from Boorowa on 24/25. Phil Place from Majura Park was second in A grade with a score of 23/25. First place in B grade and winner of the medal was Darryl Reed from Majura Park on 20/25 (1/1). Gregory Madill from Goulburn was second in B grade with a score of 20/25 (0/1).

First place in C grade and winner of the medal was Floyd Cummings 25/25 (5/6). James Sawyer from Boorowa was second in C grade with a score of 22/25.

The winner of the 25 targets Point Score and presented with the Central Zone Overall Point Score Continental Sash was Grant Thatcher from Tumut skinning the event with the only 75/75.

First place in AA grade and winner of the medal was Clint Goodwin from Majura Park on 74/75. Paul Jenkins from Majura Park was second in AA grade with a score of 73/75. First place in A grade was tied with Matt Gerstenberg and Phil Place electing to split the prize both scoring 69/75 in the event.

First place in B grade and winner of the medal was Alan Drogemuller from Canowindra on 66/75. Second place in B grade went to Darryl Reed from Majura Park on 64/75. First place in C grade and winner of the medal was Eddie Cummings 66/75. James Sawyer from Boorowa and Elizabeth Thatcher were tied for second in C grade with scores of 62/75 and kindly chose to split the prize.

The overall High Gun for the day was won by Grant Thatcher from Tumut with a score of 142/150. The ladies High Gun was won by Ros Bradford from Boorowa with a score of 119/150 and the Veterans High Gun was won by Phil Place from Majura Park with a score of 139/150.

We would like to thank our hard-working committee members and volunteers who make these weekends possible but especially Rex Murphy, Sadie Murphy, Justin Smith, Alison Smith, Giulio Serafin, Geoff Mason, Chris Oehm, Patty Boulding jenny Twarloh, Eddie Cummings and Lucy Churchill.

If you are not currently a competitive or social member at Boorowa Gun Club, have you ever thought of having a go? One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm (weather permitting). All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse, all people aged 12 years and up may participate.

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whilst at the club. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate, or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate. All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed. Dress for outside conditions.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello. Boorowa Clay Target Club will hold their next Competition Shoot on Saturday 27 June.