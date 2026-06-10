Two of Boorowa's players were joined by players from around the region when they travelled to Wagga on Tuesday 2 June and Wednesday 3 June for the annual CHS Rugby Union State Championships.

Pete and Phil Gordon were joined by players from Dubbo, Parkes, Blayney, Kandos, Canobolas and Dubbo in representing the Western Region.

Team coach Peter Corcoran said they kicked off the championships facing off against Sydney South West.

While it was a really tight match, the Western Region squad went down 19-10, however they were able to turn things around in the second match with a 26-24 come back win against Sydney North

Mr Corcoran said it was pretty big for a country zone team to beat a city zone team.

In the following day, the Western Region had two tight losses against Sydney East and Sydney West, with games being played in damp and miserable conditions.

Western Region were able to finish up their championship run in a high note with a 34-14 win over Riverina.

For the local players, Mr Corcoran said it was a huge effort for Pete Gordon, who was only 15 playing up in the under 18's tournament.

While the weather may have been wet and miserable, Mr Corcoran said Pete was able to work pretty well in the conditions in the second row.

Mr Corcoran said it was a great few days of footy and it was good to see country kids take on the city kids in good games of football.

A major challenge for the Western squad is the size of the geographic size of the zone, but despite that, Mr Corcoran said were helped by the the conditions as well as having good rugby union players on the squad.