This weekend the Boorowa Goldies are preparing for a top of the table clash against Harden Red Devils.

The top of the table clash comes after a weekend off and a strong win for the Goldies the Saturday before against the Young Yabbies on June 27.

The Goldies defeated Young 29 - 10 in what was a slow start for the visiting team.

Young started strong, crossing the line first with an early converted try.

However, the Goldies got into a rhythm and put on three tries in the first half to bring the half-time score 15-10 in favour of Boorowa.

Boorowa's Adam Hick said it was a very physical and close game with Young starting well, which put them under a little pressure.

Mr Hick said they got into a good rhythm following that and were pretty dominant with their forward pack and with their scrums, with Ryan Simpson getting a double from pushover scrums.

With the Boorowa Goldilocks being lighter on numbers for the match against the Yabbettes, they played a 6 a side game.

While it was played in really good spirits and as a friendly, the Yabbettes were able to show their strength on the field, leaving the final score 85-5.

Mr Hick said the score blew out there towards the back end of it, and Young were able to rotate their numbers with players on the bench.

Looking forward, this top of the table clash between Boorowa and Harden will also see Boorowa Rugby Union Club celebrate their Ladies Day.

Mr Hick said the weekend should be good and they always enjoy playing Harden, especially as they are having a really good season this year.

The Goldies will be welcoming a few players back to the field this weekend.

With both teams sitting on the top two positions on the ladder, Mr Hick said if they can get up on the weekend and knock over the last three games it will be very tight towards the end of the year with who is in first or second going to the finals series.